MAFS villain’s shock admission
MARRIED at First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis turned heads at the Logies in a stunning ensemble, where she also dropped some major home truths.
The 31-year-old, who on this years program poured a glass of wine on fellow contestant Cyrell Paule, said she is working to change the country's opinion of her.
"I have a bit of a bad reputation so we are trying to fix that," Kalifatidis said, from the red carpet of the 2019 Logie awards.
"I probably have the bad rep because I sauced a girl on national TV, amongst other things.
"I know exactly what I've done wrong.
"People need to see who the real me is. No one knows who I am and what I am really like and I am excited for people to get to know me.
The Instagram model, who married nice-guy Michael Brunelli on the show said watching repeats of herself abuse a fellow contestants was: "an out of body experience. That's the only way I can put it."
"But when you are in that environment, I can't explain how weird that is. It's like you're institutionalised."
Kalifatidis was among hundreds of television personalities who descended on The Star, Gold Coast for the Logies.
She wore a white floor length dress by Bonita Couture - the same company which made her on-screen wedding dress.