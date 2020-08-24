Menu
Magda hit by virus conspiracy theorists

by Nick Bond
24th Aug 2020 8:59 AM

Actor Magda Szubanski has been targeted by coronavirus conspiracy theorists after her recent appearance in a COVID-19 messaging campaign for the Victorian Government.

The Aussie star reprises her iconic role of Sharon Strzelecki from Kath and Kim for the lighthearted ad, aimed at reminding Victorians about the state's strict coronavirus lockdown.

 

Magda appears in a new coronavirus safety ad campaign.
"I am so over this lockdown … but you know what? It's not the lockdown that's the enemy, it's the virus. The sooner we obey the rules, the sooner this will all be over and we can get back to the stuff that really matters," Szubanski says in the ad.

But once the ad was posted to social media over the weekend, Szubanski has been hit with a social media backlash from "trolls" and "flat out covid deniers":

 

 

 

 

Szubanski also revealed on Sunday that coronavirus conspiracy theorists had visited her home address, putting a bizarre postcard warning of "mask scams" through her letterbox:

 

The video is part of a government TV campaign, which also features well-known Victorians including AFLW player Tayla Harris, The Project host Waleed Aly and actor Shane Jacobson.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews defended the new ad campaign in a statement over the weekend.

"As part of the latest in the Victorian Government's communications campaign, some of our most-loved Victorians are here to remind us all - staying safe is in our hands," he said.

"That includes small but simple things like wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping your distance - and getting tested if you have symptoms.

"Using Victorian voices and a very Victorian sense of humour, this is the latest in our ongoing advertising and communications efforts and will be successively rolled out on social media channels in the coming days."

 

Originally published as Magda hit by virus conspiracy theorists

