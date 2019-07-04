Maggie from Mackay gets Rocky kids moo-ving

Ruth and Claire Spence; and Quinton, Eleanor and Elka Dejager at Maggie Moo

MAGGIE the Moo Cow made a special trip to visit children at Bauhinia House this morning .

Rockhampton mum of two, Teagan Sinnott, had been taking her kids to Maggie Moo music sessions since 2015.

When she learned the previous operator had to retire due to ill health, she "just knew” this was something she would have to add to her busy schedule.

"I knew this had to stay in Rockhampton because the local kids get so much out of it,” she said.

This morning's Dinosaur Stomp, which features some of Maggie's original music tracks, sold out, as parents selected from the many school activities on offer around the region.

After photos with Maggie, who came down from Mackay, the children set to work making a big mess with sand, water and paints.

"I study occupational therapy at CQUniversity in addition to being a single mum of a two- and four-year old,” Teagan said.

"I understand the benefits for children to learn through play and music.”

But it's not a role she could pull of without the support of the nGundanoo Imbabee community childcare centre where Teagan's children spend their days when she's busy with Maggie.

"They look after my kids so I can look after other people's kids.”

Teagan said the Maggie Moo 'family', which provides its operators with training and resources, has been very supportive since she began the business in April.

"Kelli from Mackay made the trip on her own back to bring Maggie down to meet the children,” she said.

"You hear franchises claim they are all one big happy family, but and you wonder if they're genuine.

"But I love everyone at Maggie Moo and I'm really happy to be a part of it.”