Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ruth and Claire Spence; and Quinton, Eleanor and Elka Dejager at Maggie Moo
Ruth and Claire Spence; and Quinton, Eleanor and Elka Dejager at Maggie Moo Jann Houley
News

Maggie from Mackay gets Rocky kids moo-ving

JANN HOULEY
by
4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAGGIE the Moo Cow made a special trip to visit children at Bauhinia House this morning .

Rockhampton mum of two, Teagan Sinnott, had been taking her kids to Maggie Moo music sessions since 2015.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

When she learned the previous operator had to retire due to ill health, she "just knew” this was something she would have to add to her busy schedule.

"I knew this had to stay in Rockhampton because the local kids get so much out of it,” she said.

Teagan Sinnott, Steve Walron and Kelli George
Teagan Sinnott, Steve Walron and Kelli George Jann Houley

This morning's Dinosaur Stomp, which features some of Maggie's original music tracks, sold out, as parents selected from the many school activities on offer around the region.

After photos with Maggie, who came down from Mackay, the children set to work making a big mess with sand, water and paints.

"I study occupational therapy at CQUniversity in addition to being a single mum of a two- and four-year old,” Teagan said.

"I understand the benefits for children to learn through play and music.”

But it's not a role she could pull of without the support of the nGundanoo Imbabee community childcare centre where Teagan's children spend their days when she's busy with Maggie.

"They look after my kids so I can look after other people's kids.”

Brooke Hatchman and Achilles Phillips at Maggie Moo
Brooke Hatchman and Achilles Phillips at Maggie Moo Jann Houley

Teagan said the Maggie Moo 'family', which provides its operators with training and resources, has been very supportive since she began the business in April.

"Kelli from Mackay made the trip on her own back to bring Maggie down to meet the children,” she said.

"You hear franchises claim they are all one big happy family, but and you wonder if they're genuine.

"But I love everyone at Maggie Moo and I'm really happy to be a part of it.”

bauhinia house maggie moo music school holiday activities
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    premium_icon WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    News Totals of up to 250mm are possible, region on flood watch

    Rockets' upcoming triple-header to bolster ladder position

    premium_icon Rockets' upcoming triple-header to bolster ladder position

    News Coach Neal Tweedy hopes road trip could secure spot in top four

    • 4th Jul 2019 2:26 PM
    Suspect drinking water removed from popular CQ walking spot

    premium_icon Suspect drinking water removed from popular CQ walking spot

    News 'There is no way of ensuring that the water remains safe to drink.'

    • 4th Jul 2019 2:18 PM
    How to win a Weekender

    How to win a Weekender

    News Join the happy campers