A man launched into a foul-mouthed rant in Maryborugh Magistrates Court.
A man launched into a foul-mouthed rant in Maryborugh Magistrates Court.
’Maggot’: Magistrate targeted in foul-mouthed rant

Shaun Ryan
3rd Dec 2019 5:48 PM
DOORS were kicked and expletives flew in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday as a 25-year-old man was placed back into custody for breaching his parole conditions.

Magistrate Terry Duroux grilled Kerrod David Lawrance for allegedly repeatedly failing to perform community service duties and allegedly not appearing in District Court.

"Not one iota of community service has been completed," Mr Duroux said.

He said Mr Lawrance had also failed to engage with probation and parole.

Mr Lawrance cut a lonely figure in the dock, where he sat motionless with his hands cuffed for the duration of his appearance.

The court heard Mr Lawrance had issues with the mother of his two children and the children were currently in the care of his parents.

He wanted to go to rehab, the court was told.

Mr Duroux said he remanded Lawrence into custody because he posed a serious risk of non-appearance.

The mood in the courtroom quickly escalated when police escorted him back to the watch-house.

Mr Lawrance then thrashed out in anger as police tried to assist him through the doors.

Officers quickly ushered him outside, but not before he fired a selection of choice words towards Mr Duroux, including calling him a maggot - loud enough to be heard by those in the public gallery.

