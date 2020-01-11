Magic Millions races delayed after fuel truck rollover

THE Magic Millions $10 million race day schedule has been put back about 35 minutes after horses being transported down from Brisbane were been held up by a horror M1 fuel truck crash.

About half a dozen horses including Magic Millions $2 million Classic runner Dusty Tycoon were caught up in the drama.

Another was 3YO Guineas favourite Alligator Blood, to be ridden by Gold Coast-based jockey Ryan Maloney in what was to be a 3.15pm race but will more likely be 3.50pm under the new schedule.

Gold Coast Turf Club CEO Steve Lines confirmed about six horses were held up but said Alligator Blood was "almost here" while the others were getting a police escort to speed up their arrival after the crash delay.

"A police escort has been arranged. We have put the races back by one race. For example If the race was at 3pm it will now be 3.35."

Mr Lines was confident no runners would miss their race.

David Vandyke and Alligator Blood's jockey Ryan Maloney. Picture: Trackside Photography

"We will get them all here."

Otherwise, he said it was looking one of the turf club's biggest days with 24,000.

"It's beautiful weather and honestly one of the best crowds we've had in years."

New Magic Millions Race day schedule:

Race 6, the 3YO Magic Millions Guineas: 4pm

Race 7, the 2YO Magic Millions Classic: 4.45pm

Race 8, the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Cup: 5.20pm

Race 9, the racing Queensland Magic Millions Quality: 5.50pm