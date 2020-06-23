Magistrate astounded at DV offender’s “very limited” contact for counselling

A MAGISTRATE has attacked the Queensland Probations department for failing to report to court a defendant had not complied with orders to attend domestic violence and/or anger management courses.

Rockhampton magistrate Cameron Press launched the attack after finding out one particular defendant who had been placed on two probation orders in the past two years had not attended any counselling courses in the 21 months of probation he served.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a domestic violence order when he appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 22.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant’s relationship with the victim had ended when he committed the offences on March 30 and June 19.

She said the pair were arguing verbally at the victim’s address at 11.45pm on March 30 when the defendant kicked a milk crate around the yard and he then punched a wooden gate causing a palling to snap before leaving the address.

Ms King said the defendant called the victim on June 19 to arrange a visit to collect property.

She said he called the victim derogatory names and threatened to send someone around to assault her and set fire to her house.

The court heard the defendant had been sentenced to probation orders twice in the past two years for domestic violence offending with both orders containing directions from magistrates that he undergo domestic violence and/or anger management courses.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client, 25, had “very limited contact with the probation office”.

She said he had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety in 2015 but had been weaned of medication by his doctor due to dire side effects.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said the threats were empty and he had offered to pay to fix the fence for the safety of his three-year-old daughter.

A representative from the Probations office told the court the defendant had only attended the probation office for appointments, along with one Relationships Australia and one mental health plan appointment.

“It’s not satisfactory, is it?” Mr Press said. “(It) doesn’t really address the rehabilitation factor … I’m at a lost. What do I do?”

He said prison was supposed to be a last resort consideration after other rehabilitation sentences had been exhausted.

Mr Press ordered the defendant to three months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months, along with $300 restitution.