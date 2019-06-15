Menu
Fiona Kay Newell, 42, pleaded guilty to a string of charges
Magistrate blasts burglar over 'thoroughly shameful conduct'

15th Jun 2019
SHE'S banned from Yeppoon's shopping centre but that didn't stop a drug addict from sneaking into the staff room of a store and stealing an employee's wallet and phone.

This was just one of the dishonesty offences Fiona Kay Newell, 42, was sentenced for yesterday.

Newell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to burglary, break and enter, possessing drugs, receiving tainted property, wilful damage, possessing ammunition, theft and possession a pipe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said this set of offences started two weeks after Newell received three suspended sentences in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 10 for similar offending.

He said she also committed some of the offences while on bail which led to her returned to custody and spending 84 days in presentence custody.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Newell had a considerable and appalling criminal history (14 pages since 2001).

"Your offending has been very serious... persistent and consistent desire to break the law and steal other people's property,” he said.

Mr Clarke said Newell's most serious offending this year was when she broke into a Yeppoon residence and was disturbed by the occupiers at 3am in the kitchen as she stole items and fled.

"It must have been a particularly frightening experience to be woken up in the middle of the night and someone in your home,” he said.

"It is thoroughly shameful conduct.”

Mr Clarke said Newell "came from a very challenging and difficult background”.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was broken and angry about her childhood and now has substance abuse issues.

She said her four children were being cared from by their grandmother in another Central Queensland town and Newell did not want to reconnect with them until she could be a positive role model and dealt with her substance abuse issues.

The court heard Newell also threw meat pies at watch house cell walls after her arrest.

Mr Clarke ordered her to a two-year prison term head sentenced, activated the suspended sentences to run concurrently, declared the 84 days presentence custody and set parole release on November 21.

