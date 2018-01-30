Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

John William Richardson today pleaded guilty to 11 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, including assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and others in relation to harassing, abusing and threatening his former wife's male friend.

A 71-YEAR-OLD has been called a "petulant child" over his behaviour towards his former wife and her male friend.

"It appears this man was harassing the woman (his former wife) and the man (her friend)," police prosecutor Shayne Studdert.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said his client, who was a camel trainer, had been married to his now former wife for 20 years and these assaults were the first time he had assaulted his wife.

He said at the time - September and October 2016 - Richardson's business was struggling financially which caused some stress to the marriage.

The court heard the first assault took place in the Norman Garden's McDonald's carpark as Richardson tried to take his wife's phone off her and during the struggle, he slapped her. Four of their six children were in the back of the car.

Mr Grant said the victim was recording their conversation on the phone and his client felt it wasn't "reasonable" which was why he was trying to take the phone off her.

Mr Studdert said the second assault took place in the family home after the victim ended a phone conversation and told Richardson her brother was coming to stay.

He said he used his open hand, pushing with his palm, against her face, causing her to fall backwards and bruising her face.

Mr Studdert informed the court of the types of threats, insults and abuse Richardson dished out at his former wife and her friend from April 3 to October 5 including yelling across the main street of Yeppoon at the man, "you need to hide, you grub. You marriage wrecker" and leaving threatening messages on his voice mail.

"You have behaved like a petulant child," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"You have thumbed your nose at court orders... It is the multiplicity of your offending that is of concern here."

Mr Press ordered Richardson to a head sentence of six-months prison, suspended immediately and operational for two years, along with a 15-month probation order.