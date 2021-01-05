Magistrate denies alleged domestic violence offender bail

The defendant applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5. FILE PHOTO

A Rockhampton magistrate has refused to grant an alleged domestic violence offender bail, stating there were no conditions he could impose to alleviate the risk of the defendant committing further offences and failing to appear.

The defendant, who cannot be named, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5.

He was charged with two counts each of contravention of a domestic violence order and failure to appear in accordance with undertaking, and one count each of common assault and contravene direction or requirement of police.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client would plead guilty to five of the six charges; however, the common assault charge would need to go to a hearing.

Mr Selic said he was concerned his client would end up serving more time on remand than what would be ordered by the court.

He said the alleged contravention of domestic violence order offences were no contact breaches.

He said his client was allegedly found on the doorstep of the victim’s home on one occasion, and on another he had allegedly stopped to see his children after one had called out to him as he was passing through the area.

He said, if granted bail, his client would reside at an approved address in Rockhampton, abide by strict reporting conditions and would abstain from alcohol.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant, stating he posed an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and failing to appear.

The court heard he had a “poor” criminal history regarding domestic violence offending.

“His history is against him,” Sgt Janes said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert denied granting the defendant bail and said he was facing a “likely sentence in custody”.

The defendant’s matter was adjourned to February 24.