Rocky pot smoker caught in roadside sting

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Mar 2017 3:23 PM

"HAVEN'T I seen you before," Magistrate Mark Morrow asked a 21-year-old woman as she approached the bench.

"Yes," was all Alanna May Connors could respond as she faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with possession of 2.5 grams of cannabis.

"I'm disappointed," Magistrate Morrow said.

Connors told the magistrate she was not surprised at his comment and she had a 'bad life, bad time'.

Police prosecution told the court police patrolling Gracemere on February 26 and intercepted Connors' vehicle.

The court heard she avoided eye contact with the police who then searched her vehicle and found the cannabis in her glove box.

"Do you want to go to jail?" Magistrate Morrow asked.

"I certainly don't, your Honour," she responded.

He sentenced Connor to a 12-month probation order.

