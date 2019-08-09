Magistrate hands down sentence to Andrew Antoniolli

ANDREW Antoniolli has escaped jail despite being convicted of fraud offences dating back to his time as an Ipswich councillor.

Magistrate Anthony Gett sentenced the city's 50th mayor in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

READ ON: How did Andrew Antoniolli escaped spending time behind bars?

He was sentenced to six months jail, wholly suspended.

For each of the fraud offences Antoniolli was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

For the attempted fraud he was sentenced to three months, served concurrently.

The whole term was suspended for 18 months.

On the breach of bail charge Antoniolli was convicted but no further action was taken.

Antoniolli's wife Karina and supporters were in the public gallery to hear the sentence.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden had asked Mr Gett for a head sentence of between 12 and 18 months.

Mr Gett adjourned the court on July 30 to consider submissions made by the prosecution and defence.