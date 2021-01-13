Menu
Crime

Magistrate hands out reduced penalty for CQ drink driver

Kristen Booth
13th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
An Emerald driver was caught drink driving close to three times the legal alcohol limit.

Reginald Te Huia Rapata pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on January 11 to driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Police patrolling Park Avenue about 11.20pm on December 18, intercepted a vehicle on Grimshaw Drive, police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said.

Rapata, who was driving the vehicle, returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.144.

The court heard he had no emergent reason for driving.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said while the reading was quite high, Rapata did enter an early plea of guilty and had no recent drink driving offences.

Rapata was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months rather than the usual eight or nine months.

The conviction was recorded.

Central Queensland News

