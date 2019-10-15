Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Court House.
Rockhampton Court House.
News

Magistrate has police prosecutor in tears

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEARFUL police prosecutor left the courtroom yesterday after a rather heated argument with Magistrate Cameron Press.

Michael Lee Inslay pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition but brought up the fact the charge had listed the wrong address.

The police prosecutor wanted to adjourn the matter to look into Inslay’s claim, however Mr Press was not going to allow it.

“If you don’t have the charge here and you can’t amend it, I will need to dismiss the charge,” Mr Press said.

“Prosecutor, you can’t come before a court with your charges wrong. He (Inslay) can’t plead guilty to it.”

The matter was stood down and the police prosecutor, visibly upset with the situation, excused themselves from the court and called for a replacement. A new bench charge sheet with the correct address was ordered and the matter resumed.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police went to an address in Lakes Creek for a bail curfew check at 1.15am on November 30, 2017. Police were told Inslay was not at the address.

Mr Studdert said Inslay told police he had a few drinks after court the previous day, had fallen asleep on his mate’s couch and did not go home.

Inslay was fined $150.

breach bail condition rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cleared Lauga wants apology from LNP leader

    premium_icon Cleared Lauga wants apology from LNP leader

    News Keppel MP was alleged to have breached developer donation ban laws during a trip to China.

    Drying Murray Lagoon to undergo major clean and excavation works

    premium_icon Drying Murray Lagoon to undergo major clean and excavation...

    News The lagoon was once used as the main bathing area for the city.

    Coast businesses hope for new GKI Resort redevelopment

    premium_icon Coast businesses hope for new GKI Resort redevelopment

    News Another player has entered the game to purchase the lease to redevelop the once...

    Fire and lightning on the cards for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Fire and lightning on the cards for Central Queensland

    News Severe thunderstorms and fire warnings issued for much of CQ