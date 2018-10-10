Magistrate hits out at man's abusive, threatening messages

AN IPSWICH magistrate has criticised the foul-mouthed abuse people use against each other after sentencing a man who launched a verbal tirade on a woman who had a protection order against him.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum made the criticism because of the many court cases in which abusive language has been used.

The court this week heard how Bundaberg man Jarrod Edwards was being treated at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours when medical staff found he had a knife.

Police were called who then discovered Edwards had a glass pipe containing meth residue.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald told Ipswich Magistrates Court the incident happened at 2am on September 3.

She described the knife as being a pointed dagger with a lever that swung open the blade.

Jarrod James Edwards, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of drug utensils; unlawful possession of a weapon; and contravening a police protection notice.

Snr Sgt McDonald said within 10 minutes of police making a protection notice, Edwards sent the woman in question 10 voice mail messages of an abusive and threatening nature.

In some of the messages Edwards told the woman she was: "F--ked now you dog. You went to the cops. I'm going to get you. You're f--ked. I'm coming for you, you dog."

Snr Sgt McDonald said Edwards said he would "shoot her like a massacre".

His messages were electronically recorded.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Edwards was drinking, which undoubtedly contributed to his behaviour.

"I don't understand why people have to use this language over and over again," Magistrate Donna MacCallum said.

"Making threats to kill someone in this day and age is stupid as (you) don't quite know what people will do."

Ms MacCallum convicted and fined him $700. The weapon was forfeited.