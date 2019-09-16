Magistrate issues last warning after thief steals from City Beach

A YOUNG thief has been given a final warning after carrying a kitchen knife and stealing from a City Beach store.

David James Rankin, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, September 6, to stealing, possessing a knife in public and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said on July 1 at 12.20pm, Rankin entered City Beach, Stockland Rockhampton, and took a white t-shirt and black and navy hat into the change room.

Mr Rumford said Rankin left the change room with no property and was asked to show staff inside his backpack. He declined and left the store.

He said staff found a security tag inside the change room which belonged to the hat.

He said police found Rankin on July 27, wearing the stolen hat. He told police he had been given the hat by a friend.

Mr Rumford said police were conducting patrols on Elphinstone St at 4.45am on July 31 when they saw Rankin riding a bike without a helmet.

He said when police were speaking with Rankin they saw a small kitchen knife on the grass about one metre away. He told police he carried the knife for protection as he and his family members had been attacked in the past.

The court heard on August 28 Rankin failed to appear.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Rankin had a number of recent deaths in his family, which led him to make some poor choices.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Rankin this was the third time he had carried a knife in a public place.

“If you keep doing it you will end up in prison,” he said.

“Make sure this is the last time you commit this offence.”

Rankin was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service within the next year. The property mentioned was forfeited to the Crown.