Magistrate lectures 35-year-old about 'growing up'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
A 35-YEAR-OLD man in court for a public nuisance charge received a lecture from the sitting magistrate about "growing up” and not conducting such behaviour in future.

Jason Bradley Anthony Lynch pleaded guilty to the charge in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 18.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were conducting foot patrols of the Safe Night Precinct at 1.55am New Year's Day when they witnessed security escorting Lynch and a friend from the Giddy Goat Nightclub.

She said Lynch was acting aggressively towards the security guards and was arrested for public nuisance.

The court heard he was on a probation order at the time for drug matters.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Lynch that he would end up "going through those doors and out to Etna Creek” if he continues such behaviour.

"You are starting to accumulate a very worrying record,” he said.

Lynch received a $1000 fine.

Topics:  giddy goat cafe and bar magistrate cameron press public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
