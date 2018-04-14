Magistrate lectures CQ mum for 'petulant' behaviour

"YOU carried on like a petulant child, smashing the house up," a Rockhampton magistrate said to a 32-year-old mother of five.

Andrina Romana Barry pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to assault, trespass, wilful damage, public nuisance and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Barry had been staying with a woman in Blackwater when she was told she was no longer welcome at the woman's house on December 27.

He said the woman left the house and returned at 10pm that night to find Barry still there and again, she asked her to leave.

Sgt Dalton said the victim was standing on the patio when she heard glass breaking inside the house near where she knew Barry to be.

He said when the victim entered, Barry had a sliver of glass in her hand and was facing the victim.

Fearing for her life, the victim ran from the house with Barry following her. Once they got to the front yard, Barry dropped the glass and left.

She was on probation at the time.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Barry was having issues with family and was intoxicated at the time of the Blackwater offence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Barry to 3.5 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.