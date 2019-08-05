Magistrate: 'People dream of your job. Why risk it'

A CENTRAL Queensland miner had a fight with his partner so he purchased methamphetamine.

Brendon Alexander Hudson Miller pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Hudson Miller was intercepted driving on Berserker St at 3.30pm on July 15 with officers witnessing the defendant put sunglasses on, look down and act vague.

She said a search of Hudson Miller revealed 0.1g of methamphetamine located in his underwear.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Hudson Miller was a mine supervisor with three children and another on the way.

He said the defendant had an argument with his partner, went to the pub and bumped into old acquaintances who he used to do drugs with.

"It was a stupid decision,” Hudson Miller told Magistrate Cameron Press who ordered him to pay $1200 and recorded a conviction.

"There are people out there that dream of your job,” Mr Press said. "Why risk it?”