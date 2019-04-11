‘You were seconds away from being shot’

A Brisbane policeman has been praised for his brave actions during a knife attack at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Toby Zerna

A MAGISTRATE has praised the brave actions of a Brisbane policeman after footage was played in court showing the terrifying moment a man came at the lone officer with a large knife.

Mark Stoker, 48, of Ormiston was sentenced today for the "terrifying" police assault that occurred on February 14 at Alexandra Hills.

The court heard that the father-of-six had been sober 20 years when on that night, he got drunk on cask wine with another person.

At 3.15am, the pair then drove on a motorbike to another house, which they robbed, stealing an axe and saw and smashing a television.

Senior sergeant Ian Smith was called out to investigate when he was confronted by Stoker who was drunk and armed with a 20cm knife.

The hair-raising body worn camera footage shows Stoker, masked by a helmet, slowly walking towards senior sergeant Ian Smith with the large knife.

Snr sgt Smith yells at Stoker to "drop the knife" at least 16 times, but when he does not, he uses his taser.

Stoker still had the knife in his hand, when out of the dark bushes, his accomplice emerges.

With only his gun left to defend himself, snr sgt Smith manages to keep both under control until back up arrives.

"You were seconds away from getting shot, do you understand that?" the senior sergeant can be heard telling Stoker once the ordeal is over.

At Cleveland Magistrates Court today, Magistrate Deborah Vasta ordered that Stoker watch the footage so he could see the harrowing experience "through the eyes of a police officer".

"It is a great credit to this police officer … that he did not shoot you that night," she said.

"Watching that video gives me a new appreciation of the bravery that police officers are called every day to muster up."

Stoker's lawyer said he held no "ill intent" towards the police and that in his drunken state "probably didn't realise the police officer was there".

"He is incredibly sorry for his behaviour," his lawyer said.

Stoker pleaded guilty to four charges including unlawful entry, burglary, going armed to cause fear and serious assault of a police officer.

After serving 57 days in custody, Magistrate Vasta sentenced Stoker to nine months jail, with immediate parole.

"It was a very serious offence," she said.

"However you have largely been out of trouble … and I'm not going to define you by this single act of madness over a couple of minutes," she said.

"I think you are someone who is deserving of forgiveness and a second chance by the courts."

Wife Natasha Stoker said watching the footage was ‘awful’.

Outside Cleveland court, Stoker's wife of almost 30 years Natasha said she was left "shaken" by the footage.

"In that split five seconds I could have lost my husband," she said.

"It did traumatise us to see that. I'm lucky to be standing here and not dealing with a funeral."

"He won't be touching any alcohol ever again."