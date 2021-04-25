Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Magistrate says food not magical cure alcohol consumption

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th Apr 2021 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man busted drink driving tried to tell the court his blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading was high because he hadn’t eaten anything since 10am the day before intercept.

Philip David Bain pleaded guilty on April 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Bain had a BAC of .079 when he was intercepted driving on Graeme Acton Way at 9.20am on February 15.

Bain, who represented himself in court, said he hadn’t eaten since 10am February 14 and had a few beers between 5pm-9pm on February 14.

“There was no way I would have gone out if I thought I was over the limit,” he said.

Bain, who lives on a farm, said he was in town dealing with a washing machine issue and had planned to get food after dropping off the machine, but he was intercepted first.

Magistrate Jason Schubert questioned Bain’s “few beers” and no food.

“A meal does not magically reduce alcohol in your system,” he said.

“You would have had more than a few beers to be .079 more than 14 hours later.”

Mr Schubert said Bain had a terrible history of drink driving but had not offended for several years.

He disqualified Bain from driving for two months and fined him $600.

Mr Schubert also granted Bain a restricted licence for class R and MC – meaning he can drive trucks and other machines for work.

drink driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds at The Caves Agricultural Show

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds at The Caves Agricultural Show

        Family Fun Groups turned out to the annual show on Saturday to check out the horse and cattle competitions, rides, markets, food and more

        Woman airlifted to Rockhampton after fall from motorbike

        Premium Content Woman airlifted to Rockhampton after fall from motorbike

        News She was working on the family farm checking the cattle when the accident occured...

        Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Premium Content Meet the meerkats: Enter now to be in the running

        Community Residents have the chance to win an up-close encounter with the cuties.

        Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        Premium Content Two-vehicle crash reported on northside intersection

        News Two persons were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions