Magistrate says food not magical cure alcohol consumption

A man busted drink driving tried to tell the court his blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading was high because he hadn’t eaten anything since 10am the day before intercept.

Philip David Bain pleaded guilty on April 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Bain had a BAC of .079 when he was intercepted driving on Graeme Acton Way at 9.20am on February 15.

Bain, who represented himself in court, said he hadn’t eaten since 10am February 14 and had a few beers between 5pm-9pm on February 14.

“There was no way I would have gone out if I thought I was over the limit,” he said.

Bain, who lives on a farm, said he was in town dealing with a washing machine issue and had planned to get food after dropping off the machine, but he was intercepted first.

Magistrate Jason Schubert questioned Bain’s “few beers” and no food.

“A meal does not magically reduce alcohol in your system,” he said.

“You would have had more than a few beers to be .079 more than 14 hours later.”

Mr Schubert said Bain had a terrible history of drink driving but had not offended for several years.

He disqualified Bain from driving for two months and fined him $600.

Mr Schubert also granted Bain a restricted licence for class R and MC – meaning he can drive trucks and other machines for work.