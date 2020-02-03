Magistrate shows leniency to Cobraball bushfire victim

Ryan and Justine Hodges and their children Chelsea and Clayton lost a lot in the Cobraball bushfires.

A MAGISTRATE has shown leniency towards a man who ignored a police roadblock in a desperate attempt to save his home from the Cobraball bushfires.

At the same time, Magistrate Jeff Clarke acknowledged that the authorities had a job to protect the community.

Ryan Clayton Hodges pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to obstructing police on November 9. He had a drink-driving charge from the same incident dropped.

The court heard that on November 9, the Hodges family, who reside at Norpine Road, were ordered to evacuate by police.

Shortly after doing so, Mr Hodges, 43, decided that he wanted to return to defend his property.

But police would not let him go back through a roadblock.

“It seems to me that the stress and anxiety of all of that got in the way of you then wishing to disregard the police order to stay away,” Mr Clarke said.

“You wanted to go back - I can understand your motivation for that, and many people would understand your motivation for that.

“The other side of the coin is that police need to be able to maintain, for the safety of people such as yourself, order.

“Unfortunately it degenerated to the situation where you’ve tried to drive through a roadblock.

“As I understand it, a police officer smacked on the car bonnet.

“It seems you got out and then argued with him and remonstrated with him which led to you having been handcuffed.

“The obstruction there then was, a period of time that it took that officer being engaged in the verbal argument with you, when you’re acting in the police officer’s view unreasonably, he was unable then to attend to other duties.

“It seems that there’s little information otherwise as to what he (officer) was precluded from doing.

“Whilst I appreciate the police officer had to perform very important duties on that day, I also consider that your criminality is severely reduced because of the personal, emotional situation you were in.

“Suffice to say I’m very confident that you wouldn’t conduct yourself the same way if, heaven forbid, you were confronted with the same situation.

“The benefit of looking back on it and realising and accepting the wrongfulness of your behaviour here, tells me that hopefully you’ve realised that it’s not the right thing to do.

“Acknowledging the difficult situation in your case, it seems to me that there would be no purpose served in imposing a penalty upon you.

“And having regard to matters in Section 19 of the Penalties and Sentences Act, I consider it appropriate to order that you be discharged absolutely and there be no conviction recorded.”

Mr Clarke also took into account that Mr Hodges had engaged private legal representation for the court proceedings which demonstrated that he’d taken the matters very seriously.

Earlier the court heard the Hodges family had lost $100,000 worth of property in the bushfire.

On the day of the roadblock incident, Mr Hodges was also subjected to a random breath test and police subsequently charged him with drink-driving. That charge was later dropped.

After last Thursday’s proceedings, Mr and Mrs Hodges said they had been living in a rental property since the fire which had damaged part of their home and destroyed three sheds (including a liveable one) and contents. They said it would be many months until their home would be liveable again and they were in the process of dealing with their insurance company. Not everything was insured.