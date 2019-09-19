Magistrate tells dad to flush son’s methamphetamines

A MAN busted with methamphetamines in his underwear claims he found the illegal drug, thought it belonged to his son and was walking to dispose of it in an industrial bin.

However, the claim did not stack up with Magistrate Cameron Press.

“Why didn’t you just tip in the toilet?” he said. Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn, representing Ivan Peter Thompson who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drugs and one of failing to appear in court, said his client had just returned home from working in Western Australia and wasn’t thinking clearly. Mr Press also suggested Thompson could have called police to dispose of the substance.

Mr Blackburn said Thompson’s son was on a police enforced curfew at the time and his client didn’t want police to visit. Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were patrolling Canning St in the early hours of February 17 when they came across Thompson, 49, walking.

He said they found 1.5g meth concealed in his underpants. Thompson was fined $1500 with no convictions recorded.