Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Court House.
Rockhampton Court House.
News

Magistrate tells drug user what she says is ‘rubbish’

Aden Stokes
, Aden.Stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAGISTRATE Cameron Press told a young woman he thought what she said was rubbish and did not accept her excuses as to why she did not complete her community service order.

Elsie Zipporah Destiny Whap, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrate Court last Friday to possessing cannabis and breaching a community service order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police arrested Whap at the George and William St intersection at 4.30pm on July 31 in relation to another matter.

Mr Rumford said police searched the defendant and found a small sandwich bag in her backpack, which contained less than 1g of cannabis.

He said Whap had not completed any of her community service order, which was made on December 15, 2017.

Lawyer Dominic Jorgensen, who was representing Whap, said she was going through a stressful period when she was caught with the cannabis.

Mr Jorgensen said at the time of the community service order Whap was living a transient lifestyle, had lost a few family members and was not in the right headspace.

Mr Press was not having any of the excuses and said “that does not stop you from completing a community service order”.

“You made no attempt to do any community service, I do not accept any of your excuses,” he said.

Whap was fined $1800.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two men dead after tragic boating accident

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two men dead after tragic boating accident

    News Another boat discovered the vessel drifting north of Yeppoon last night

    Firefighters kept busy with multiple grass fires across CQ

    premium_icon Firefighters kept busy with multiple grass fires across CQ

    News From Glenlee to Midgee, fire crews have been on their toes working to control five...

    One person taken to hospital after rolling their car

    premium_icon One person taken to hospital after rolling their car

    News Another person was also assessed however declined hospital transportation

    This is why you shouldn’t drive tired

    premium_icon This is why you shouldn’t drive tired

    News TRUDI Maxwell didn’t think she was tired, so she drove. She was wrong.