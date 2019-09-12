Magistrate tells mum: last disqualified driving before jail

A YOUNG mother of two who has been disqualified from driving until 2024 has been told next time she drives disqualified, she’ll be going to prison.

Kellie Marie Judd, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Judd driving a green Holden ute, towing a trailer with no number plates, at 4.50pm on August 29, on James St, Mount Morgan.

The court heard it was the second disqualified driving offence in four months with Judd sentenced on July 17 for the first one which took place on April 11.

She was disqualified from driving for two years and three months on July 17.

Sen Constable Geddes said the ute was impounded for seven days from the August 29 offence.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Judd was helping out a friend stranded in Mount Morgan after they had broken down.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told Judd she would be facing jail next time she drove disqualified.

“This is your last chance,” he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Judd to pay a $1000 fine and disqualified her from driving for a further 2.5 years.