Artwork - generic image of head and brain with brainwaves, electrical activity. Lightning brain.
Crime

Magistrate tells offender male brains don’t mature until 30

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Jun 2021 6:00 PM
A magistrate told a domestic violence offender “studies show male brains don’t mature until they are 30” after the offender punched his victim and threatened to “have her teeth kicked in”.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told the 27-year-old baker he had “some growing up to do”.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant punched the victim’s arm on June 12, called her a sl--, threatened her with more violence, took car keys off her and tried to take her phone.

He said the DV order had a no contact condition.

Mr Fox said the defendant was one year into a two-year probation period ordered for drug offences.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client was trying hard to give up drugs and move forward with his life while working in a bakery.

Ms Beckinsale placed the defendant on another probation order for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

