Magistrate to DV man: I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿

A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver a hand written note and he sent the woman messages.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

READ MORE:How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the DV order stated the defendant could not go to where the victim lived or worked, was not to contact the victim and was not to have anyone else contact the victim on his behalf.

He said the victim attended a Rockhampton police station on May 24 to lodge complaints the defendant had contacted her between May 20-24, including a hand-written letter delivered by the defendant’s mother and 12 messages.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant had worked on cattle properties for 15 years and had struggled with restricted contact with his sons recently.

She said one of the messages was to thank the victim for a visit he had with the boys.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he was the magistrate who made the DV order and he stressed to the defendant if he breached the order, he would risk going to jail.

He said the defendant was already on parole for breaching protection orders.

“I don’t know why you think you are entitled to (contravene the order and contact the victim)”, Mr Press said.

He sentenced the man to four months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

More court news:

CQ pub manager chokes drunk patron until he turns blue

Teen threw seven knives and two axes at boyfriend’s mum