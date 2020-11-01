Magistrate to hoon: ‘grow up, grow a brain’

A HOON in his late 20s has been told by a magistrate to “grow up”.

The hoon – Callan James Finnegan – had annoyed his neighbourhood with his driving behaving and had one incident of his driving behaviour filmed and uploaded.

He pleaded guilty on October 30 to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police, driving under the influence, drive an unsafe vehicle, drive an unregistered vehicle, drive an uninsured vehicle, unlicensed driving due to demerit points, drive a deficit vehicle and two of failing to wear a helmet.

“At 27 you should be growing up, growing a brain and becoming someone who doesn’t hoon” Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Finnegan.

“You need to make the hard and fast decision to become an adult.”

The court heard the charges were in relation to multiple offences between September 27, 2019, and May 26, 2020, with at least the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charge related to driving on Mackay St, Lakes Creek.

The driving under the influence involved a blood-alcohol content reading of .05 with traces of methamphetamines and amphetamines in his system.

Ms Beckinsale said it was hooning at a high, dangerous level which “ticked off his neighbourhood”.

Finnegan had received a prison term in July for unlicensed driving with a parole release of October 5, but remained in custody on these charges which predated the July sentence’s offending period.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Finnegan was supported by his father in court and the Heights College Year 12 graduate had qualifications in sheet metal fabrication and boilermaking which led him to working shut downs since high school.

He said Finnegan had taken significant steps in rehabilitation of drugs and alcohol.

Ms Beckinsale said it will be a long time before Finnegan will be eligible to apply for a drivers licence.

She sentenced him to two months prison, declared 64 days presentence custody, three years disqualified from driving and fines totalling $2700.

Ms Beckinsale urged Finnegan, after handing down the sentence, to grow up and stop disappointing his family.