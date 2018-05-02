Magistrate wants DV victims charged for invites to homes

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate has issued a notice to police: start charging domestic violence "aggrieved” people for enticing offenders to breach court orders.

Magistrate Cameron Press took up the issue after a man pleaded guilty in his court to breaching a domestic violence order by attending the aggrieved's house - his mother - to drink cask wine and watch football.

The offender returned the following day and an argument erupted over who owned the alcohol.

The offender - a 25-year-old male - kicked at a door and left a soda cylinder on the stove.

The DV order states he was not to attend his mother's house and he claimed he thought he was just to be of "good behaviour” towards her.

The court heard he'd been living at the house for the past few months.

However, Mr Press found it difficult to believe this offender did not know about the condition of staying away from the aggrieved given he'd been convicted of breaching DV orders in the past.

"This is continually happening before this court,” Mr Press said.

"I've never seen an aggrieved charged for inviting the offender to their house.”

He said that by inviting the offender, the aggrieved was assisting them in breaching court orders.

"There are just too many people coming before this court breaching protection orders,” Mr Press said.

He ordered the man to a two-month prison term, wholly suspended, operational for one year.