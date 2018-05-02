Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'CHARGE AGGRIEVED': New magis trate Cameron Press.
'CHARGE AGGRIEVED': New magis trate Cameron Press. allan reinikka
Crime

Magistrate wants DV victims charged for invites to homes

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON magistrate has issued a notice to police: start charging domestic violence "aggrieved” people for enticing offenders to breach court orders.

Magistrate Cameron Press took up the issue after a man pleaded guilty in his court to breaching a domestic violence order by attending the aggrieved's house - his mother - to drink cask wine and watch football.

The offender returned the following day and an argument erupted over who owned the alcohol.

The offender - a 25-year-old male - kicked at a door and left a soda cylinder on the stove.

The DV order states he was not to attend his mother's house and he claimed he thought he was just to be of "good behaviour” towards her.

The court heard he'd been living at the house for the past few months.

However, Mr Press found it difficult to believe this offender did not know about the condition of staying away from the aggrieved given he'd been convicted of breaching DV orders in the past.

"This is continually happening before this court,” Mr Press said.

"I've never seen an aggrieved charged for inviting the offender to their house.”

He said that by inviting the offender, the aggrieved was assisting them in breaching court orders.

"There are just too many people coming before this court breaching protection orders,” Mr Press said.

He ordered the man to a two-month prison term, wholly suspended, operational for one year.

domestic violence magistrate cameron press rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Great Keppel Island international sales campaign kicks off

    Great Keppel Island international sales campaign kicks off

    Politics 'With 17 spectacular white sandy beaches, there is no other island opportunity in Australia which can match Great Keppel Island.'

    • 2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
    'He died in my arms':Rocky pet mauled in string of 'attacks'

    premium_icon 'He died in my arms':Rocky pet mauled in string of 'attacks'

    News OWNER fears for children after dogs scale fence to get to cat

    • 2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
    Breaking Bad lifestyle not so 'cool' now for trafficker, 20

    premium_icon Breaking Bad lifestyle not so 'cool' now for trafficker, 20

    Crime He busted trafficking drugs to boy, 15, at school

    • 2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
    Farmer tells of devastating truth if laws are passed

    premium_icon Farmer tells of devastating truth if laws are passed

    News 'We're fearful this may cause catastrophic consequences'

    • 2nd May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners