Rachel Kim Wood, 26, pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Crime

Magistrate warns single mother over breaking law

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Jan 2019 3:42 PM
A SINGLE parent was intercepted driving while disqualified a week after a court order took away her licence.

Rachel Kim Wood, 26, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified and one of failing to provide her particulars.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Wood was intercepted at 1.20am on December 20 on Brown St, Berserker, after being disqualified for two years on December 13 for failing to stop and other charges. She was also subject to a probation order at the time and has a State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt of about $7000.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Wood to a further 2.5 years disqualification period and to pay $1200 in fines.

"If you chose to keep breaking the law, make sure you have other arrangements for your little one,” he warned.

Wood had drug charges adjourned until February 7.

magistrate jeff clarke rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

