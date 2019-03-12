Magistrate wasn't having a bar of driver's excuse

A ROCKHAMPTON man was two days away from the end of a disqualified driving period when police watched him drive out of the Allenstown Hotel.

Brenton Victor Soden, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving while disqualified as a repeat offender.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were conducting patrols on February 8 at 1.40am when they witnessed Soden drive out of the hotel.

She said he was the sole occupant and told police he didn't have his licence on him.

Soden had been disqualified from October 10, 2018, until February 10, 2019.

Ms Marsden said he next told police that he thought the period was up and he could drive again.

But Magistrate Cameron Press wasn't having a bar of it, saying Soden had convictions for unlicensed driving and disqualified driving in his traffic history.

"You know before you can drive again you have to go back to the Department of Transport and get a licence that you can hold in your hand before you can drive again,” Mr Press said.

Soden was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for two years.