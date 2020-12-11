Magistrate: You seem to be very disorganised

A WOMAN caught driving without a licence was “very disorganised” with regards to her licence.

Rachel Michelle Douglas pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed.

Police intercepted Douglas driving about 3pm on October 15 and checks revealed her licence expired on August 1 – 75 days earlier.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Douglas had a prior driving unlicensed conviction on her record.

Douglas told the court she did not realise she had to renew her licence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Douglas “seemed to be very disorganised” about her licence.

Douglas said she needed her licence to get to her job.

She was fined $250 and a traffic conviction was recorded.