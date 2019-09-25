Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Warrant issued for accused public toilet burglar

by Pete Martinelli
25th Sep 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a Lockhart River man who allegedly stole a purse from a dead woman in the Cairns CBD.

Alan Collins, 50, allegedly entered a Lake St public toilet on September 7, and took the bag. It is alleged that he stole cigarettes from the bag.

The woman's body was found by authorities a short time later and identified as Gordonvale woman Paulina Kolber, who had been missing since the day before.

Mr Collins was charged with stealing and when he failed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Kevin Priestly issued the arrest warrant after deciding not to hear the case in his absence.

More Stories

editors picks public toilet burgler stealing from the dead theif warrant

Top Stories

    The outrageous cost of cement undermining CQ’s potential

    premium_icon The outrageous cost of cement undermining CQ’s potential

    News EDITOR’S DESK: The staggering cost blowout of the Rookwood Weir must surely cast a shadow over every major construction project in Queensland, if not Australia

    Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    premium_icon Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    News With the region being drought affected, council is reminding residents of the...

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    Breaking She was last seen on Sunday night in Moranbah

    JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    premium_icon JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    News State Government department employed a JM Kelly’s senior manager