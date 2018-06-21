Magistrate’s husband ‘was the aggressor’

Lachlan and David Pirie outside court. Both have pleaded not guilty. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Lachlan and David Pirie outside court. Both have pleaded not guilty. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

THE husband of a Toowoomba Magistrate thought he was "above the law" and believed his "unarmed, five foot tall" female neighbour "deserved a beating", before he hit her with a shovel handle, a court has heard.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie's husband and son, on trial for allegedly bashing their next-door neighbour, are waiting to hear their fate after the jury retired on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Christopher Cook told the District Court jury in his closing address today that they should find David Pirie - husband of Mrs Pirie - and his son Lachlan guilty.

Mr Pirie and Lachlan have pleaded not guilty in Brisbane District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm of neighbour Jennifer Toohey while armed and in company on February 14 last year.

Lachlan and David Pirie. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Lachlan, then 18, is alleged to have thrown rocks that struck Mrs Toohey, has also pleaded not guilty to ­common assault.

"You might think that he thought he could convince the police of what he thought himself, and that is that Jennifer Toohey deserved a beating that night," Mr Cook told the court.

"There is no doubt that the Pirie's took the law into their hands that evening, however the evidence shows that there was no legitimate legal reason for them to attack Jennifer Toohey," Mr Cook said.

Magistrate Catherine Pirie, centre, outside court with her son, left, and husband. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Mr Cook told the jury that the evidence of another neighbour, Michael Field, had provided "powerful independent support that David Pirie was the aggressor" on February 14.

Mr Field testified he heard Mr Pirie yelling "you are a fat f***ing bastard" and "I can have you lot out of here in two weeks", then he heard a "blood curdling scream of pain" and someone yelling "no, no, no" and then pleading to stop.

Mr Cook told the jury that the dispute between the Piries and their neighbours the Tooheys began "with somewhat of a neighbourhood scandal" but "finished with a middle-aged woman being badly beaten by a man who thought he was above the law".

Mr Pirie testified that Mrs Toohey was trespassing on his land and about to punch him when he struck her. He said he feared she was being followed by a "wild mob" of her family. But Mr Cook said no other people were following Mrs Toohey.

Catherine Pirie and her other son Jordan Pirie were in the public gallery watching Wednesday's closing submissions.