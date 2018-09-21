Menu
Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed
Magistrate's rant over man turning into 'pig' when drunk

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Sep 2018 6:19 AM
A 44-YEAR-OLD in custody for drug possession and domestic violence has been told he is old enough to "realise you become a pig when you drink" alcohol.

The man was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday in relation to both charges and Magistrate Jeff Clarke making the pig remark.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the man yelled at one child for wearing another's dressing gown and then he launched a verbal attack on his partner.

When police arrived at the North Rockhampton home, they found 1.3g of marijuana in his tobacco pouch.

The man was on a suspended sentence and probation order at the time.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said the man was giving "seriously consideration to end the relationship" and had been drinking alcohol before this incident.

Mr Clarke ordered the man to a three-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months. He also ordered the operational period of the suspended sentence be extended by 10 months and eight days. Convictions were recorded.

domestic violence marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

