05 Sept 2005 Stethoscope and Gavel - re: Morris Inquiry into Qld Health PicVanessa/Hnter generic law medical
Magistrate’s shock: ‘Your doctors would be horrified’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
AN AUDI driver who lost his job due to COVID-19 and emphysema was busted with marijuana.

Matthew James Noonan, 41, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Noonan driving an Audi on Musgrave St at 10.45am on May 1.

He said after conversing and observing, police searched the vehicle and in the boot, they found a mint tin containing green leaf consistent with marijuana, which weighed 0.8g.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Noonan, a father of three, was unemployed after being laid off.

He said he had been working in the mining industry but due to COVID-19 restrictions and health issues – being diagnosed with emphysema - he was let go.

Mr Robertson said Noonan was living off his savings while looking for alternative work.

He said Noonan had the marijuana for personal use.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Noonan to six months probation with no convictions recorded.

“If you’ve got emphysema, you shouldn’t be smoking marijuana,” she said.

“Your doctors would be horrified.”

