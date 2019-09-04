Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
Dayne Beams has been admitted to hospital.
AFL

Magpies star admitted to hospital

by Michael Warner
4th Sep 2019 4:20 PM

COLLINGWOOD star Dayne Beams is recovering in hospital after suffering an adverse reaction to medication.

Beams, a Magpies premiership player and 2012 All-Australian, hasn't played since Round 11 after suffering hip and shoulder problems that have required multiple surgeries.

In July he took indefinite leave from football.

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The Pies have confirmed Beams was admitted to hospital on Wednesday morning and is doing well.

"Dayne continues to meet the challenges he's been open about, with the assistance of his family, medical professionals and Collingwood," the club said in a statement.

 

"He was admitted to a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday as a part of his ongoing treatment program.

"Dayne and his family thank everyone for respecting his privacy."

The star midfielder started his career at Collingwood then spent four seasons at the Brisbane Lions before returning in last year's trade period.

More Stories

afl collingwood magpies dayne beams
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: New warning issued for Cap Coast fire

    premium_icon Rolling coverage: New warning issued for Cap Coast fire

    Breaking Danger now passed, multiple fire crews are still keeping watch and conducting backburns to contain the fires.

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking “It’s about doing the right thing by the national interest,'' says PM

    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today