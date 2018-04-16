Magpies swoop in for crushing Capras defeat

COAL TRAIN: Capras' Dave Taylor shrugs off a tackle by Ben Shea in their match against Ipswich Jets.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Central Queensland Capras suffered another devastating loss on the weekend, this time to Souths Logan Magpies by 36-4.

The away game at Davies Park, West End, in Brisbane, was the Capras' fourth loss of the season, after two wins against Easts Tigers and Ipswich Jets in the first and fourth rounds.

Despite the efforts of Capras' coal train, Dave Taylor, who dragged a number of defenders with him to the try line, the Central Queensland side had very little luck after the freight train's touch down.

After a number of errors by the visiting team, the Capras swiftly fell beneath the brunt of the Magpies.

Four tries in the first half by the Magpies left the Capras in dire straights, with their ball sent out on the full from the kick-off adding insult to injury.

After a try by Magpies' Sam Scarlett down the left-hand side, the Capras retaliated with a tightening of their defensive tactics.

However, in the 59th minute, Magpies' Patrick Mago broke through the side's resistance and scored beneath the posts.

After a successful conversion and a penalty goal four minutes later, the Capras realised an unfixable defeat at full-time.

Taylor very nearly added to the scoreboard for a second time with an offload to the short side where Nathan Bassani was backing up.

However his efforts fell flat, when Bassani was chased down by Magpies' Guy Hamilton.

After being struck by a number of injuries throughout the first half of the season, including that of captain Jack Madden, the Central Queensland team has been hurt by a handful of benched play-makers.

The Capras next match will be against Northern Pride at Alan McIndoe Field on April 21 at 7.30pm.

CQ Capras coach, Kim Williams, has been contacted for comment.

Souths Logan Magpies 36 (George Fai, Paul Rokolati, Marion Seve, Corey Allan, Sam Scarlett, Patrick Mago tries; Guy Hamilton 6 goals) def CQ Capras 4 (Dave Taylor try).