Main st construction to make way for park's wifi, lighting

WORKS in Beaman Park have begun to make way for the Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Precinct, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Australian Government Smart Cities and Suburbs initiative.

"This project will encourage the Capricorn Coast region's business community to embrace smart technology to advance the local economy, attract investment, increase jobs, build prosperity and improve community lifestyle,” Deputy Mayor and Council's Digital Economy and Innovation Champion Councillor Nigel Hutton said. "Development of this project through initiatives such as smart LED street lighting, access to free WiFi, bin sensors, interactive digital placemaking features and other smart technologies which will increase visitor interaction and attraction, and contribute to creating a town centre that's technologically advanced.”

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she was pleased to see this funding be put towards enhancing our regions technological capabilities.

"To respond to our region's growth, it's important we take advantage of tomorrow's economic opportunities, and rethink the way our communities are planned, built and managed today,"”Ms Landry said.

Cr Hutton added that the project will complement the Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management, Innovation and Community Resilience (The Hub) in the heart of Yeppoon.

"The initial works around the Anzac Memorial in Beaman Park are expected to be completed before Easter, with the remainder of the works scheduled for completion in early June 2019,” Cr Hutton said.

There will be minimal disruptions to traffic along James or Normanby Streets and some sections of Beaman Park will be inaccessible during the construction.