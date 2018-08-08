Majestic fig makes way for car park

The fig tree was removed to make way for a car park.

YEPPOON has lost a 100-year-old fig tree after the developer of a property at 70 John St had it removed to make way for a car park.

Concerned neighbour Brian Fisher said he rang everyone he could think of to try to stop tree loppers from damaging the beautiful old tree, but to no avail.

"I just don't understand how this could have happened,” Mr Fisher said.

"This tree wasn't listed on the Significant Tree Register but that makes it no less significant given that it is over 100 years old.

"The developer is building a car park for a new business that is going on the site.

"Wouldn't you think the clients of the new business would love to be able to park under the shade of a magnificent tree that has been a part of our environment for so long?” he said.

Livingstone councillors Tom Wyatt and Adam Belot were both on site shaking their heads on Wednesday when tree removal work began.

Cr Wyatt, who is known for his extensive horticultural knowledge, said the tree would easily be over 100 years old.

"This is a terrible shame, but this developer is within his rights to remove the tree,” Cr Wyatt said.

"It is located on private property and he sought and was granted permission to remove the vegetation on the block after extensive research.

"Sadly, council would have had no way of knowing this tree even existed on the block nor the age or importance of the tree as it had not been added to the Significant Vegetation Register.”

Like Cr Wyatt, Cr Belot was disappointed to see such a specimen removed.

He said it was an extremely frustrating situation.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said he had spoken to the developer who had met all the requirements for the removal of vegetation including the fig tree. "The developer checked all available mapping to ensure the site had no significant vegetation, he offered full public notification as is required by council and had not one response,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This property is identified as a flood prone area, so the storm water management is a critical component of any work considered for the site.

"This developer did everything he could possibly do to try to retain the tree including designing a first plan under which he could only provide eight car spaces which by council guidelines was insufficient for approval.”

Ficus macrophylla, commonly known as the Moreton Bay fig or Australian banyan, is a large evergreen of the family Moraceae.

It is native to eastern Australia, from the Wide Bay-Burnett region to Illawarra in New South Wales, as well as Lord Howe Island.