Major Adani, Defence players to give CQ business first-hand advice

Amber Hooker
| 12th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes visits SMW in Rockhampton.
Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes visits SMW in Rockhampton.

A BILLION-DOLLAR Defence deal and Australia's largest coal mine have created unprecedented business opportunities for Central Queensland.

Major industry players are keen to assist local contractors to cash in on Adani's Carmichael Mine, Rail and Port Project; the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative and help them engage in Defence deals.

The business community is welcome to attend the Capricornia Major Projects Forum, which offers a starting point for contractors to get a foot-in for impending jobs.

Among the presenters is Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director Grant Cassidy, who also heads the Regional Development Australia (RDA) Fitzroy Central West Board.

Grant Cassidy, managing director of the Cassidy Hospitality Group.
Grant Cassidy, managing director of the Cassidy Hospitality Group. Allan Reinikka ROK101114ariverfr

Mr Cassidy said while CQ has never experienced such massive deals, existing businesses were credentialled to tick most of the required boxes.

"This really is the beginning of the journey, there will be some ongoing opportunities for people to participate,” Mr Cassidy said.

"Capricorn Enterprise have been terrific in running this as the organising group.

"It's got to be a united effort, really this is such a big opportunity.

"You need all levels of government and economic development organisations to really harness the energy and get the best possible outcome.”

Mr Cassidy said this collaborative effort could also extend to the tendering process, and AusIndustry would provide successful examples.

He explained opportunities exist for prime contractors to engage with locals.

He said an Adani representative would advise how local business can engage with the company, particularly how to put their credentials forward on their preferred supplier portal, EconomX.

"We are exploring quite heavily this idea of collaboration; we haven't seen projects of this significance before,” Mr Cassidy said.

"A $1b investment is a real game changer for CQ ... there's so many capable businesses that have such great skill set.”

L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation.
L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation. Chris Ison ROK110817csingapore1

Mr Cassidy is also among a delegation of business and political leaders, led by Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, destined for Singapore next week.

Capricornia Major Projects Forum presenters:

  • Cassidy Hospitality Group managing director Grant Cassidy;
  • Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes;
  • RDA project officer Candice Fraser;
  • Centre for Defence Industry Capability business adviser Rodney Love;
  • Supply Chain facilitator Ross Contarino; and
  • Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative liaison Michael Reilly.

Capricornia Major Projects Forum details:

  • Wednesday, August 30 at the Empire Hotel conference room from 8.30am to 1pm;
  • Cost is $30, RSVP by August 25;
  • Contact Capricorn Enterprise's Neil Lethlean on 4927 2055 or neillethlean@capricornenterprise.com.au.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani capricorn enterprise careers jobs singaporean defence deal

