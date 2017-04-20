Major announcement: Massive coup for GKI - 1500 jobs on the line

GREAT Keppel Island's hopes of being granted casino licences have been boosted this morning with the Liberal National Party promising an "exclusive reservation" for Central Queensland providing it wins government.

The LNP will call for registrations of interest for up to two regional casino licences within the first 100 days of winning office to attract jobs and investment into communities neglected under Annastacia Palaszczuk.

LNP Deputy Leader and state development minister Deb Frecklington said the regional integrated resort development started under the LNP had been "hopelessly stalled" under the Queensland Premier.

She said the registration of interest process would be the first step to a potential expressions of interest stage and request for detailed proposal stage with construction starting within 18 months of contractual close.

"Queensland is stagnating. The community is crying out for leadership and we have a government stuck in neutral," Ms Frecklington said.

"Developers are extremely interested in building a world-class integrated resort development in regional Queensland but Labor won't give them a chance.

"Queenslanders are missing out on billions of dollars of investment and thousands of job opportunities because Labor can't make a decision."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga fired back at the LNP, saying that today's integrated resort policy is merely a "poorly-executed card trick" that will ultimately fail.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said today's empty promises to offer casino licences for regional Queensland was factually inaccurate and flimsy. "The Palaszczuk Government's integrated resort development policy is about attracting more international tourists and their dollars, creating sustainable tourism opportunities, jobs and economic development," he said. "Regional centres like Cairns, Rockhampton, Townsville, Mackay, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and other cities in Queensland all satisfy our criteria - contrary to what Mr Nicholls says in his flim-flam casino scheme. "Mr Nicholls' scheme talks about delivering an integrated resort development in Cairns, Central Queensland and the Gold Coast, but they are only offering two licences at the most. "In contrast, the Palaszczuk Government is injecting some solid commercial research and benchmarking into this important employment and economic development exercise. "We are completing a commercial market sounding in Queensland and internationally to gauge resort and gaming industry, and investor, interest in another regional integrated resort development. "If the facts show that another casino and integrated resort development stack up, we will go to the market before the end of this year seeking expressions of interest." Dr Lynham said the Palaszczuk Government's key driver in pursuing any integrated resort developments was drawing international tourists to Queensland to create long-term, sustainable jobs. "Let's compare that to what's driving the LNP - maybe a donation from Tower Holdings, the long-time proponent of the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island," Dr Lynham said. "Tower Holdings has been on the record saying they don't need a casino licence to proceed, and they have all the approvals they need. "Maybe Mr Nicholls could join me in encouraging Tower to get on with the redevelopment and start creating the jobs they've been promising Rocky and Yeppoon for a long time now."