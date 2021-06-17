Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ANZ, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank customers have been hit by a mobile app outage with the reason for issue yet to be identified. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
ANZ, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank customers have been hit by a mobile app outage with the reason for issue yet to be identified. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers
News

Major Aussie banks hit by app crash

by Darren Cartwright
17th Jun 2021 3:32 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM

A major telco issue is believed to be preventing customers from some of Australia’s major banks accessing their accounts through mobile apps.

Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac customers appear to be affected by the outage and are unable to log in to their accounts.

A Commonwealth Bank media spokeswoman said they were trying to resolve the issue but were unsure when it would be corrected.

“It appears to be a telco issue,” the spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire.

“It’s an issue that is not affecting just CommBank but also other financial institutions.

“We are working to rectify it.”

A Westpac spokeswoman said it was a “third party” issue and they became aware of the problem this afternoon.

“We are working hard to get it back online and we apologise for the inconvenience,” they said.

Westpac have called on customers to be patient as they attempt to resolve the issue.

“We’re aware some of our customers have experienced problems accessing our services,” they tweeted.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work through resolving the issue.

“We’ll continue to keep you updated here.”

The same problem has affected St George Bank which is owned by Westpac.

ANZ has yet to address the crash.

The outage is not only affecting customers but also retailers.

“EFTOPS Merchant, Netbank and App are all down,” one man wrote.

Frustrated customers took to Twitter begging for information as to when they would again be able to access their money.

“What is the ETA?! This is ridiculous!, wrote Lauren.

As for Luke, hes bailed-up at a KFC.

Journalist Heath Parkes-Hupton had to rely on the honesty system at his local barbershop after his banking app failed.

The Commonwealth Bank also responded to a tweet from tech guru Trevor Long who wrote about the problem online.

Mr Long suggested there may be a couple of reasons for the outage although he conceded it was only an educated guess.

“For those wondering. I can think of a couple of “causes” at this time (given we know NOTHING at this stage),” he wrote.

“1/ Denial of Service Attack (Cyber Attack) on individual sites

“2/ Shared service provider outage (likely a DNS host or similar).”

Originally published as Major Aussie banks hit by app crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cathy Freeman’s exciting new partnership with Woorabinda

        Premium Content Cathy Freeman’s exciting new partnership with Woorabinda

        Education Participants in the 12-month Sprint Passport Program will be able to obtain qualifications such as their driver’s licences, first aid certificates, and more.

        More than 30,000 people attend this year’s Rocky show

        Premium Content More than 30,000 people attend this year’s Rocky show

        News Thursday alone saw 20,000 people walk through the gates of the Rockhampton...

        Woman hospitalised after rollover north of Rocky

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after rollover north of Rocky

        Breaking It is understood the vehicle rolled after the “back tyre blew out”.

        Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs

        Premium Content Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs

        Crime Former RGS student used and sold performance enhancing drugs