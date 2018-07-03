Major Australian retailer eyes off new Aldi development

A MAJOR Australian retailer has plans to expand into Rockhampton with industry sources revealing it would likely be located in the northside Aldi complex.

Total Tools is a 30-year-old company and Australia's largest independent retailer of tools for professional tradespeople and industry.

It has 14 stores across Queensland with the closet franchises to Rockhampton in Mackay and Maroochydore.

Aldi remained tight-lipped yesterday about progress at the north Rockhampton site but said development of the new store on Gladstone Rd in south Rockhampton was progressing well.

"At this date we do not have an opening date for the store as it will be dependent on our builder's schedule,” a spokesman said.

"We will continue to update the community as our plans progress in this area.”

The Morning Bulletin understands however that the development is "very close to being ready to proceed”.

The development was cleared to proceed in February this year when neighbouring Stockland withdrew its legal objections.

The site is one of Rockhampton's most high-profile, opposite Stockland, with Bruce Highway frontage ensuring passing traffic in tens of thousands daily.

The complex will include a 1,950sqm supermarket, service station and about 3,125sqm of retail or showroom space.

It is understood Total Tools would require at least half of that space.

Ald's spokesman said the company was delighted to see a strong demand and community support in Rockhampton for an alternative place to shop.