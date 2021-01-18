Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A render of what the megapack battery storage station would look like for the Bouldercombe site.
A render of what the megapack battery storage station would look like for the Bouldercombe site.
News

Major battery storage facility plans for CQ site

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland first large-scale battery energy storage system is poised to be built in the small town of Bouldercombe, near Rockhampton.

The battery storage facility takes electricity from the grid in periods of low demand and feeds it back into the grid in high demand.

The facility would have a battery storage capacity of up to 1000MW/200MWh (two hours depth).

Genex Power Limited is behind the project and plans to co-locate it on Powerlink’s Bouldercombe Substation on the Burnett Highway.

The development application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council this month by AECOM Australia.

The application describes a battery storage facility as a “premises to store energy from a transmission grid or supply network into a commercial battery energy storage system”.

It was noted studies had shown the National Electricity Market required upgrades to transmission infrastructure to cope with the variable nature of inverter based resources (wind and solar projects).

A battery energy storage system responds to this network challenge as it is able to provide frequency control ancillary services.

The facility would be a megapack system, rechargeable lithium-ion battery modules in an enclosure with integrated bi-directional power conversion system.

The building footprint would be 60m x 90m.

It is proposed the project would be split into two stages.

On site construction is estimated to take 20 weeks with a workforce of 50 people.

Testing and commissioning of the facility would take 12 weeks.

The maintenance workforce will consist of about 10 people.

Noise has been considered in the application and has been mitigated with cooling fans.

The closest residential property is more than 500 metres south on Childs Avenue.

The application is now awaiting development approval.

bouldercombe genex power limited powerlink tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Premium Content GARDENING COLUMN: Kershaw Gardens summer plant gems

        Gardening Check out the column from Neil Fisher this week

        Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        Premium Content Organiser thrilled by response to Rocky RaceCourse Markets

        News ‘All the stallholders are following me over and there are lots of new ones...

        Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Premium Content Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s view.

        ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Premium Content ‘We will die together baby’: Alleged words to DV victim

        Crime Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was drinking alcohol