Major blow as CBD retail store closes its doors

MATHERS in Rockhampton CBD has sadly closed its doors today.

The footwear and accessories franchise has been operating out of its East Street store for many years.

It is unknown at this stage why the store has closed, however the store has had a 'closing down' sale for many weeks.

A Morning Bulletin reporter said the store had been emptied and staff were vacuuming this afternoon.

Mathers has been approached for comment.

This comes after Diggery Dogs cafe closed last week and The Great Western Hotel and Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar closed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

