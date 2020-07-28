Menu
Mathers has closed down in East Street.
Major blow as CBD retail store closes its doors

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 4:21 PM
MATHERS in Rockhampton CBD has sadly closed its doors today.

The footwear and accessories franchise has been operating out of its East Street store for many years.

It is unknown at this stage why the store has closed, however the store has had a 'closing down' sale for many weeks.

A Morning Bulletin reporter said the store had been emptied and staff were vacuuming this afternoon.

Mathers has been approached for comment.

This comes after Diggery Dogs cafe closed last week and The Great Western Hotel and Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar closed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

CBD BUSINESS OWNER FED UP WITH INCREASED LACK OF PARKING

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

