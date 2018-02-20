Major BoM update details CQ towns in wild storms firing line

The progress of the thunderstorm affecting Central Queensland at 3.38pm.

UPDATE 4.10PM: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones are currently predicted for areas in Central West Queensland, the Central Highlands and Coalfields as well as the Capricornia district.

Towns such as Emerald, Clermont, Biloela, Blackwater, Moranbah, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park are still cited as potential areas that will be affected by the storm in the coming hours.

The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for towns in the Channel Country district.

UPDATE 2.50pm: THE towns currently said to be in the firing line for an onslaught of thunderstorm activity have been updated by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The towns set to be affected in the next several hours include Emerald, Clermont, Biloela, Blackwater, Moranbah, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure and Carnarvon National Park.

At 1.30pm, wind gusts of 96km/hr were present at Charleville.

The current computer modelling showing thunderstorm activity moving across Queensland. Bureau of Meteorology

UPDATE: THE Bureau of Meteorology has released an updated warning for areas which may be affected by severe thunderstorms today.

Locations which may be affected include Charleville, Roma, Mitchell, Carnarvon National Park, Rolleston, Springsure, Blackwater, Emerald, Clermont, Gayndah, Monto, Taroom, Biloela and Baralaba.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:30 pm.

BREAKING: THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in parts of Central Queensland over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Rolleston, Springsure, Blackwater, Emerald, Clermont, Gayndah, Monto, Taroom, Biloela and Baralaba.

Bureau of Meteorology radar modelling as of 11.13am. BoM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:25 pm.