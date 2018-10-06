Major boost to CQ surgery with $7million redevelopment

Danny Sims (CEO Ramsay Health Care) and Tracey Squires (CEO Hillcrest Hospital) look over plans for a $7 million development at Hillcrest Hospital, which is now open.

RAMSAY Health Care has officially opened a $6.7m hospital development at Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital.

The $6.7m development includes state of the art fully integrated orthopaedic operating theatre, a new day of surgery admission lounge, new spacious ensuites for surgical ward, expansion to the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD), staff room and supply area and upgrade to Talford Lane car park.

Hospital CEO Fiona Hebbard said the hospital expansion was a major boost for surgical services to the region with 10 additional operating theatre sessions available per week for surgeons requiring theatre time.

"This is a very exciting development for the hospital as it allows the hospital to grow surgical services across our specialties," Ms Hebbard said.

"The new state of the art orthopaedic operating theatre will provide Central Queensland patients with timely access to private orthopaedic services which is complimented by four orthopaedic surgeons, onsite plaster fracture clinic and occupational therapy hand clinic."

The expansion of the CSSD includes additional sterilisation equipment and larger facilities to support the increased theatre activity.