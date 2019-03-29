Major breakthrough in murder of nurse

Gold Coast nurse Ravneet Kaur, who has been found dead in India.

THE twists and turns in the investigation into the death of Gold Coast nurse Ravneet Kaur continue, with Indian authorities claiming they've charged four people over her death, although they've neglected to tell Australian policing agencies.

Indian authorities claim Ms Kaur, 29, was killed, while she was on holiday with her four-year-old daughter visiting family in the Punjab region, before going missing on March 14. Indian police claim she was on a voice chat with her husband, Jaspreet Singh, who had not travelled with her, on the Gold Coast.

Her body was found in the Bhakra Canal on March 25.

Inspector Mohit Dhawan from the Punjab region said they have charged four people over Ms Kaur's death and Indian authorities were in discussions with the Australian High Commission over extradition processes.

Insp Dhawan said police would allege there was a "murder conspiracy" and that those involved kidnapped Ravneet Kaur.

"The incident took place on March 14 and Kiran flew back to Australian on March 15.

"Once we have completed the investigation we will start the extradition process … that will be very soon.

"We are in link with the Australian High Commission, we are telling them everything and hopefully they will co-operate with us."

Any person extradited back to India and found guilty could face the death penalty.

"The maximum punishment for this offence is the death penalty, that's on the prosecutor and the judge.

One of the people said to be facing charges has denied the allegations.

"I don't know what the basis of all these allegations is," he told SBS Punjabi.

"I can't say anything. I will have to go to India and find out what happened. I have no role in this whatsoever."

It's understood Australian Federal Police officers will meet with officer in Punjab next week to discuss the investigation.

Gold Coast police sources have told The Bulletin they have had no communication with Indian authorities or Interpol in relation to setting up an interviews with anyone said to be involved.

PARENTS OF SLAIN QLD WOMAN 'SHATTERED'

There has also been no communication surrounding an extradition, with normal practice dictating that both requests would come through Interpol to either the Homicide squad or Gold Coast police.

Sources told The Bulletin one of the people being investigated went to the Surfers Paradise police station on Wednesday to discuss the reporting and left on their own accord.

It is highly unlikely an Australian citizen would be extradited to India, a country that practices capital punishment, even if prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the board.

A spokesman from the Attorney-General's Department said they would not comment on the matter.

"As a matter of longstanding practice the Australian Government does not comment publicly on extradition matters, including whether it has received an extradition request, until the person is arrested or brought before a court pursuant to a request," the spokesman said.