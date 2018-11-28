Menu
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
Breaking

Major Bruce Hwy delays as B-double, car crash

Amber Hooker
by
28th Nov 2018 6:29 AM | Updated: 6:46 AM

EXPECT major delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning after a car crashed into a B-double as it flipped off the road.

Police report the wreckage was yet to be towed as of 6.15am, and the two north-bound lanes were closed near the Caloundra Rd exit with diversions in place.

Both drivers were transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and were the sole occupants of both vehicles.

The truck driver, a man in his 50s, was entrapped for a period of time and suffered serious leg injuries, a suspected pelvic injury and was transported stable with a critical care paramedic escort.

The car driver, a man in his 30s, sustained abdominal injuries and was transported stable.

An off-duty paramedic was on scene for the duration of the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash happened about 1am, when the truck came off the road, entered the median strip and flipped.

They said a second vehicle then crashed into the truck.

Clayton's Towing reported traffic heading south-bound was clear and flowing as of 6.30am, but diversions were expected north-bound for a further two hours.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived just after 1.20am and assisted to make the scene safe.

