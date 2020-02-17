Major bull riding event to raise funds for rural school

JAMBIN State School P&C are bringing back their hugely successful Bullarama for a second year.

President of the Jambin State School P&C Association and event manager for the Bullarama Belinda McLintock said they were hoping to attract riders from all over the country for this year’s event.

“We got a lot of interstate riders last year, so we are hoping we can attract those same people here again,” she said.

“A lot of people follow the rodeo circuits and riders, so we are hoping we get some big-name riders.”

This year will feature half-time entertainment by trick rider Breanna Jayne Horsemanship, as well as late night entertainment by Anna Farquhar.

There will also be a mechanical bull, jumping castle and face painting, a variety of food and market stalls, and licensed bar open until late.

Ms McLintock, who has two children who attend Jambin State School, said there was great community demand going into last year’s event.

“Going into it we didn’t have any expectations for how it would go,” she said.

“We were pretty stoked when we realised, we had more than 1300 people through the gate.

“Initially we were a bit concerned because we had to postpone our first date – it got rained out.

“But everyone enjoyed the night – they wished it could have gone for a lot longer.

“Everyone told us to please bring it back, please do it again, and that’s what we are doing.”

Last year’s event went on to win 2020 Community Event of the Year at Banana Shire Council’s Australia Day awards.

Ms McLintock said there was some hesitation, though, going into this year’s event.

“We are only a small group of people.

“It is a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of sacrifice for our volunteers, and we were already pretty exhausted from the previous one,” she said.

“But we realised it was something the community wanted, and we would be mad not to jump on board and do it again.

“Not only does it benefit the school, but also the entire community.”

This year, the Jambin State School P&C Acres Rural Bullarama will raise funds to help improve the education, resources and facilities for the children attending the Jambin State School.

“This year our main focus is to upgrade the lunch and eating area for the children at the school,” Ms McLintock said.

“It requires a pretty decent upgrade so that’s where funds will be going this year.”

The event also benefits Goovigen State School, Prospect Creek State School and Wowan State School.

Ms McLintock said this year’s Bullarama was going to be a great family night out with plenty to do and see.

“It’s going to be a great night of thrills and spills, and laughter and camaraderie with friends, while supporting a great little rural school at the same time.”

The Jambin State School P&C Acres Rural Bullarama is funded under the Year of Outback Tourism Events Program.

EVENT DETAILS

The Jambin State School P&C Acres Rural Bullarama takes place on March 14 at the Jambin Recreational Grounds.

Gates open at 4pm for a 5.30pm start.

Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students, $5 for primary school students, $50 for a family pass and children under five get in for free.